Harrisburg police officer suffers concussion after crash in the city

HARRISBURG, Pa — A Harrisburg Police officer suffers a concussion after a cruiser was involved in a crash on Friday morning, in Harrisburg.

Just before 9:00 a.m. on Friday, an officer responded to an assistance call in the Uptown area regarding a man with a weapon. The officer activated the cruisers full lights and sirens while driving on North 2nd Street.

According to police, ss the officer was crossing 3rd and Forster Streets, the cruiser struck a vehicle that was travelling westbound.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to local hospitals to be checked out. The officer was diagnosed with a concussion, the other driver was cleared.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The Traffic Safety Unit is investigating this incident. Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Lyda at 717-255-3044 or rlyda@harrisburgpa.gov.