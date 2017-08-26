Nice and comfy, few showers mid-week

ANOTHER NICE SUNDAY: Lows tonight dip back into the 50s with mostly clear skies. Highs again tomorrow don’t leave the 70s for the most part. A few more clouds move in by the afternoon with a light easterly wind.

SPRINKLE OR SHOWER: Monday brings more cloud cover with a sprinkle or two possible. Highs stay in the low-to-mid 70s. Highs Tuesday drop a few degrees with light rain chances off and on throughout the day. Winds shift to out of the NE but stay light. More off-and-on showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures slowly increasing by Thursday, back into the lower 80s.

STAYING NICE: We stay nice heading into the weekend with lower-than-average highs to start September. Highs stay in the mid-to-upper 70s next Friday and Saturday with partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long