Police investigate fatal crash in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Police in Swatara Township are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday morning that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

Police say they were dispatched to Eisenhower Boulevard at the I-83 overpass for a single vehicle crash around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Police determined that the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck an embankment, that caused the vehicle to overturn.

The 29-year-old lone occupant and driver died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation. Anyone with information relative to this crash is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550. You may also submit a tip online at SwataraPolice.org