Sinkhole shuts down traffic in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa.– Drivers who travel on Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, will encounter a detour, at least until Monday.

A sinkhole, discovered on Saturday afternoon is causing the area of the 100-block of Cumberland Parkway to be closed.

Upper Allen Township Public Works and several utility companies were called to the area just before 4:00 p.m. They determined the large sinkhole is a traffic and safety hazard. As a result, Cumberland Parkway will be closed until repairs can be made.

Drivers can expect to be detoured onto Old Schoolhouse Lane until sometime on Monday.