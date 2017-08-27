× Fire destroys a Dauphin County home on Saturday

GRATZ BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Three people are displaced after a fire destroys a home in Gratz Borough on Saturday morning.

Gratz Fire Company Chief Harry Welker says when crews arrived to the house on the 100 block of West Market Street around 6:30 a.m., fire and smoke could be seen coming from the house. Fire fighters got the blaze under control in a little over an hour, but remained on scene until 12 p.m.

A fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire, that displaced 2 adults and one child. Welker says the fire started in the rear of the home on the first floor. He estimates the home is likely a total loss.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be okay.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced in the blaze.