Fire destroys Dauphin County home

GRATZ, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Three people are displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Gratz on Saturday morning.

Gratz Fire Company Chief Harry Welker says when crews arrived at the house on the 100-block of West Market Street around 6:30 a.m., fire and smoke could be seen coming from the home. Firefighters got the blaze under control in a little over an hour, but remained on scene the until 12:00 p.m.

A fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire that displaced two adults and a child. Chief Welker says the fire started in the rear of the home on the first floor. He estimates the home is likely a total loss.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, but is expected to be okay.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.