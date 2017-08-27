Home sustains $70,000 worth of damage in York County fire

DOVER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. — A house fire in York County kept fire crews busy Saturday night.

Flames broke out at a home on the 2500-block of Anita Drive in Dover Township, around 10:15 p.m.

Dover Township Fire Company Deputy Chief Brian Widmayer tells FOX43, it took firefighters about 20-minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured, however the home was significantly damaged.

Dep. Chief Widmayer says the fire started on the back porch and spread to the roof and kitchen of the home. The entire house sustained significant smoke, heat and water damage. He estimates the loss to be around $70,000.