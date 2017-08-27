× Local police department hosts ‘Minute Man Games’ in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Families in Lower Paxton Township got to use some “special skills” to complete an almost 3-mile race course in George Park on Sunday.

Hosted by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, the the 2nd Annual ‘Minute Man Games’ race incorporated a number of obstacle-driven races.

Some of the competitions included: Tug of war, bolt stacking, golf ball agility and more.

Organizers say its all about getting active outside for a good cause.

“We have a great team, it’s not just me…it’s a whole team of people that put this thing on and it’s really fun. I really enjoyed it. It’s a lot of work, but it gets everybody out here having a good time,” said Walter Cook, police officer at Lower Paxton Police.

All of the money raised at the event will help support the Lower Paxton Police departments community engagement efforts, including its ‘Youth Forensics Academy’ and other programs.