× PA Task Force One departs for Texas

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced that 45 members of PA Task Force One, Urban Search and Rescue Task Force departed Philadelphia today to report immediately to Fort Worth, Texas to assist in water rescue and search and rescue efforts there as Hurricane Harvey continues to bring rain to the Gulf Coast.

“The images coming out of Texas are heartbreaking and difficult to imagine,” said Governor Wolf. “We know that this will be a long-term response and recovery effort, and Pennsylvania stands ready to provide whatever help we can to citizens and first responders in Texas or any other state impacted by the storm.”

The team has the capability to conduct water rescues and consists of highly trained personnel in search and rescue such as heavy rigging and structural specialists, hazardous materials, specialized communications, medical personnel and canine handlers, as well as staff who will aid the team with ground support once they arrive on site.

It is not known how long the team will remain in Texas.

PA TF1 US&R is just one of numerous task forces from multiple states to receive federal activation orders.