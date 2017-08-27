Police search for bank robbery suspect in Lower Allen Township

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Police in Lower Allen Township are searching for a man who they say, robbed a BB&T Bank on Saturday.

According to police, they were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to the BB&T Bank on the 3500 block of Gettysburg Road, in Camp Hill for a robbery.

Police say the suspect handed the bank teller a note demanding money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police from the surrounding municipalities helped search for the suspect, even using a K-9 team, but he was not found.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his 20’s, approximately 5′ 10 ” tall, wearing a hat, glasses, a quarter zip-long shirt and dark gym shorts.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police, specifically, Corporal Sentman via Cumberland County Communication at 717-238-9676. Tips may also be submitted through Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or by email at contact@cumberlandcountycrimestoppers.net.