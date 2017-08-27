Retirement party held for Harrisburg Police Department’s K9 Officer Zeke

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Harrisburg Police Department’s long-time K9 Officer Zeke is settling into retirement.

In celebration of his service, police officers and the Harrisburg Kennel Club, threw the 6-year old veteran officer a party on Sunday.

The public was invited to meet the city’s favorite pup, who put his life on the line over and over again to protect his co-workers and people in the city. In 2013, he was shot in the neck while pursuing a suspect in Lower Paxton Township.

Zeke’s handler, Sergeant Tyron Meik, says his bond with Zeke is irreplaceable and he will be forever grateful.

“These dogs are our partners, they are our life. I mean, we live with them, we take them home, we work with them, we’re basically with these animals 24/7, a lot of times we are with these animals more than we are with our families, so these are.. You know some people look at them as dogs, some people look at them as an animal, these are our partners,” Sgt. Meik said.

Money raised at the retirement party will go toward the Harrisburg Kennel Club’s K9 Foundation, which financially supports the Harrisburg Police Department’s K9 unit.

Officer Zeke officially retired in July.