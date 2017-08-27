Staying cooler, few showers midweek

A FEW SPRINKLES: We’re going to continue to be spoiled with beautiful weather over much of the next week. A few sprinkles will be possible through the afternoon Monday. Otherwise highs don’t leave the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see more clouds by early evening.

OFF-AND-ON SHOWERS: Mostly cloudy skies dominate Tuesday with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. Spotty short-lived showers will be possible most of the day, but don’t change any plans throughout the week. We see similar chances of rain for Wednesday and Thursday, with light occasional rain. Highs slowly warm to the low-80s by Thursday with clearing skies.

ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL END OF THE WEEK: If you’re a fan of early Fall-like weather to start the month of September, you’ll LOVE the end of the 7-Day Forecast. Highs in the mid-70s, mostly sunny skies and light breezes to finish the week. We could see a few showers next Sunday, but the chance seven days out is relatively low.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long