Taking to the skies: Lancaster Airport celebrates aviation in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster Airport gave the community a one-of-a-kind air show this weekend.

Lancaster airport hosted it’s 21st Annual ‘Community Days’ Saturday and Sunday, giving people an up-close look at vintage war planes.

Attendees even had the chance to fly alongside pilots and ask questions.

The event featured helicopter and plane performances including a C-46 “Whiskey 7”, MIG-17PF, P-51C Pilot and more.

“It builds enthusiasm, it builds community, we have community organizations, it’s just a great way to come together,” said Kim Huber, marketing and events coordinator.

More than 18,000 people came out this weekend to enjoy the show.