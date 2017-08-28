Back to school bus safety reminders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- As students head back to school and more buses are on the roads, authorities are reminding motorists to slow down and be extra cautious.

State Police say more than 1,000 people commit school bus violations each year in Pennsylvania. They say one of the most common mistakes they see is motorists who fail to stop when the buses red arm is extended and the red lights are flashing.

Under state law, drivers must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses and they must stop at an intersection where a bus is stopped.

"Right now, with school starting there's going to be buses everywhere," said Trooper Miller. "Leave a little earlier if you can for work, you're going to be slowed down with the buses. Make sure you always stop when you see the red lights flashing."

The penalties for violating these laws include a $250 fine, 5-points on your driving record and a 60-day license suspension.