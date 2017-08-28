Bailey Coach Trailways sends help to Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A motor coach facility in York County is doing its part to help flood victims in Texas. Bailey Coach sent three of its hurricane relief buses to the state. As the president of the company explains, the buses will be able to get people in Texas to safety.

"We're going to provide emergency transportation for the local people down there that probably just lost everything," said John Bailey, president of Bailey Coach. "This is going to give us the opportunity to at least give a small portion of York County to try to help those people."

Bailey Coach was also able to collect 50,000-60,000 pounds of non perishable foods and clothing from people and businesses in Central Pennsylvania before the departure.