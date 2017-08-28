BB&T Economic Growth Fund helps benefit Lancaster County, Career & Technology center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- The recently launched BB&T Economic Growth Fund will help benefit Lancaster County in a variety of ways.

One of the beneficiaries of the project will be the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center.

The goal is to make sure that the Career & Technology Center has the materials, the equipment and the funding to provide the best in career training for High School students and adults.

Craig Kauffman, the Regional President of BB&T, Darryl Gordon, President of Lancaster County Career & Technology Foundation and Kirk Schlotzhauer, Director of Higher and Continuing Education at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center are stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

For more information, you can visit their website here.