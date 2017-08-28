Clay Township crash leads to entrapment, injuries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Route 322 in Clay Township around 4:45 p.m. today.

Four people were reportedly injured and there was a report of at least one entrapment, the release says.

Two lanes were blocked around about 30 minutes.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department continues the investigation and further details will be released as they become avaiable.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police department at 717-733-0965.