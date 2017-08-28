Cool and cloudy start to the new week with spotty sprinkles

COOL WITH CLOUDS, SHOWER CHANCES: Cool high pressure setting up to the east and northeast continues to build an east flow through the early part of the week. As the next system to the west approaches, and a tropical system to the southeast organizes and approaches, the combination makes for plenty of clouds and light shower chances through the early part of the week. Monday morning starts cool and comfortable with some sunshine to start. Readings begin in the 50s. Clouds build fast through the day, with limited sunshine during the afternoon. There’s the chance for an isolated sprinkle or two, with the best chance along eastern portions of the region. Expect cool readings, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. The overnight period is cloudy with breezy east winds. A few light showers or sprinkles are possible. Expect readings in the 50s again. Tuesday brings mainly overcast skies as the next systems drift nearby. A few light showers and sprinkles are likely, especially east. Readings are quite cool, with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

BRIEF WARMING: It’s much drier Wednesday, with more sunshine too. An isolated shower is possible, but most stay dry. Temperatures recover a bit, with readings in the lower to middle 70s. Thursday should see a return to 80s for many, but the next system approaches fast. It increases afternoon clouds, and brings the chance for a few late afternoon or early evening showers. Readings reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

MORE COOL AIR FOR WEEKEND: Another area of cool, Canadian high pressure settles in for the end of the week and the early half of the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine for Friday. Only some afternoon clouds pop up and drift through the region. Readings are quite cool, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Abundant sunshine remains for Saturday. Expect slightly higher temperatures, with readings in the lower to middle 70s after quite a chilly start. Sunday is partly sunny, and likely warmer too. We’ll watch for a shower chance to sneak into the forecast, but for now it looks dry. Readings push the 80 degree mark.

Have a great Monday!