× Here are the new animal protection measures that go into effect today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — The new animal protection measures mandated by Libre’s Law go into effect today, according to a release issued by the Governor Tom Wolf’s office.

“Today is a day of celebration as the animal abuse statue overhaul officially becomes law,” Wolf said in a press release. “For far too long we have heard stories of neglected and abused animals who suffered or died because of deplorable treatment and horrible living conditions. I am proud that we will now hold our pet and animal owners to a higher standard of humanity. I again want to thank our partners and advocates for their work in making this law possible.”

Earlier this summer, the governor signed the package of bills, which includes Libre’s Law. The updated measures clarify the definition of abuse and raise penalties and training and education programs are being developed to prepare authorities responsible for protecting animals through identification and prosecution of animal cruelty crimes.

The legislation has five key components.

Improved tethering conditions for outside dogs

No more than 9 hours tethered in 24-hour period.

Tether must be the longer of 3 times length of dog or 10 feet.

No more than 30 minutes in 90+ or -30-degree weather.

Must have water and shade.

Must be secured by an appropriate collar — no tow or log chain, nor choke, pinch, prong, or chain collars.

Tethered space must be clear of excessive waste.

No open sores or wounds on the dog’s body.

Added protections for horses

Currently, most crimes against horses are graded as summary offenses — similar to traffic and littering violations.

This law aligns penalties for crimes against horses with penalties for crimes against dogs and cats.

Increased penalties for animal abuse

Neglect

Penalties: Summary offense (up to 90 days in jail and/or a $300 fine) OR misdemeanor of the third degree (up to 1 year in jail and/or $2,000 fine) if neglect causes bodily injury or places the animal at imminent risk

Cruelty

Penalty: Misdemeanor of the second degree (up to 2 years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine)

Aggravated cruelty

Penalty: Felony of the third degree (up to 7 years in jail and/or a $15,000 fine)

Ensures convicted animal abusers forfeit abused animals to a shelter

Requires forfeiture of animal of anyone convicted of a felony violation and allows for fortitude upon other convictions.

Grants civil immunity for veterinarians and veterinary technicians

Shields licensed doctors of veterinary medicine, technicians, and assistants who report animal cruelty in good faith from lawsuits.