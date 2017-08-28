× Lebanon man accused of collecting nude images of woman from hidden camera in her residence

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — A Lebanon man allegedly hid a trail camera in a woman’s residence, collected nude images of her without her consent, and threatened to distribute them to her friends and family, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Matthew Leeper, 27, of Lebanon, is charged with invasion of privacy and harassment by communication, State Police say. On August 25, according to police, the victim discovered the camera in her residence and found nude images of her, taken without her consent, stored on the device.

After the victim found the camera, police say Leeper contacted her by phone. He allegedly texted her a nude image that had been taken from the camera and told her he was going to distribute nude photographs of her to her friends and family. The victim contacted police.

When interviewed by police, Leeper allegedly admitted to placing the camera in the victim’s residence. He allegedly told police that he wanted to see what the victim was doing when he wasn’t around.