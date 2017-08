× Lou Barletta to make run at U.S. Senate

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — U.S. Representative Lou Barletta is set to make a run for U.S. Senate.

Rep. Barletta told WNEP Monday that a video about his candidacy will be released Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

The Republican lawmaker currently serves on the three House committees: Transportation and Infrastructure, Homeland Security and Education and the Workforce, according to the United States House of Representatives website.