Man who helped dump body along I-83 faces up to 12.5 years in prison

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The New York man involved with the dumping of a body along Interstate 83 in August 2016 has been sentenced.

Luis Quinones faces up to 12.5 years in prison, according to online court documents. He has already been incarcerated for over a year.

On July 21, Quinones was convicted of firearms not to be carried without a license, abuse of a corpse, conspiracy-abuse of a corpse and two drug-related charges.

His arrest stems from an incident that began at the York City home of 28-year-old Kevin Brightful. Quinones got into a fight with Shannon Martin, 36, at the residence. Gunfire erupted, leading to Martin being shot several times.

His body was loaded into a vehicle by Brightful and Quinones and dumped. Martin’s body was found around 4 a.m. on August 12, 2016 in Springfield Township.

Brightful continues to await trial on charges including first-degree murder.