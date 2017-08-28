× Over 500 tractors fill a field in Cumberland County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. –

Right now, there are over 500 tractors in a field in Cumberland County.

The “sea” of tractors are there not to mow the grass, but for the annual Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine festival.

There’s even a tractor parade at 6 P.M.

The show has some unique antique tractors, too. There are some from the early 1900s that are used to power a saw mill at the festival.

In fact, they’ll cut your trees into lumber for free, but they do ask for donations.

On Saturday, they’ll have what they call “the largest flea market and consignment sale east of the Mississippi River.

Monday on FOX43 morning news, Drew Anderson talked to Dick Reed, the President of the Williams Grove Antique Steam Engine Association, and he asked why Dick keeps doing the festival year after year.

Dick say that he enjoys sharing the history of steam engines with people of all ages and showing off all the local farming antiques in their barn turned museum.

The festival, which features live music, runs through Labor Day with tractor parades each night.