× Overcast skies, cool with late day showers for Tuesday

GLOOMY, GRAY SKIES TUESDAY

Winds out of the east for the next two days draws in moisture keeping clouds around. This evening they thicken up. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but the area should remain dry. Temperatures are cool, falling out of the 70s into the 60s, later tonight. By tomorrow, it is overcast with a few showers possible. A tropical system hugging the coast, as it tracks northeast, brings in some moisture, especially in our southern and southeaster counties. Gray skies and possible showers keeps temperatures cool in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Skies begin to slowly brighten Wednesday. It is still mostly cloudy with a stray shower but temperatures are back into the 70s. It’s even warmer, in the 80s, Thursday ahead of our next frontal system. It’s a potent front, which brings temperatures back down to the 50s in the morning, maybe even a few 40s, and they only recover to the upper 60s and lower 70s. However, you can expect plenty of sunshine to end the week!

WEEKEND OUTLOOKS

Quite a bit of uncertainty on the guidance for our weekend forecast. One model brings remnants of Harvey and associated showers across the area. Others, keep it out of here leaving the weekend dry. So two completely different scenarios. Please know, if the weakened circulation of Harvey tracks into the region, we would see nothing like the folks in Houston and areas surrounding. We will updated the forecast as needed but as of now, it looks like Saturday is dry with increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Sunday, a chance for showers with readings a bit milder in the middle 70s. A cold front swings in late Monday. Ahead of it, warmer air streams in, so we’ll see temperatures close to 80s degrees return.



MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist