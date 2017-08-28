× PA Lottery’s Match 6 game moves to high-def format, nightly drawings

MIDDLETOWN — Starting Tuesday, the Pennsylania Lottery’s Match 6 Lotto game will be drawn seven nights a week — and in a new, high-definition video format, according to a news release.

Match 6 tickets will remain $2, and the game will still offer a starting jackpot of $500,000. There will be no changes to how the game is played or to the chances of winning.

“By moving Match 6 to nightly drawings from our current schedule of Mondays and Thursdays, we’ll give players more opportunities to win,” said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko.

Tickets for the updated Match 6 game will go on sale immediately after Monday night’s drawing. If not won tonight, the current $2.2 million advertised jackpot will roll into Tuesday’s drawing.

Versions of Match 6 Lotto have been offered almost continuously since 2004, with a brief, planned break from March 2009 to June 2010. The game’s record jackpot was a $7.3 million prize won by a single winning ticket sold in Cambria County for the Oct. 3, 2013, drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s televised drawings debuted in 1977 with The Daily Number game, now known as PICK 3.

“Although games have come and gone over the past four decades, our nightly show has always been broadcast in standard definition,” he added. “The switch to a high-definition format means our show will be visually clearer and fill the wider screens of modern televisions.”