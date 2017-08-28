× Police investigate fatal crash on U.S. Route 11 in Penn Township

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 4 p.m. today on U.S. Route 11 at 993 State Road in Penn Township.

Pennsylvania State Police-Newport says a vehicle, traveling southbound, crossed over into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head on. An 82-year-old male passenger of the vehicle that crossed the center lane died at the scene.

The two drivers were taken to the hospital, the release says.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

