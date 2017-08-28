Police investigating armed robbery by suspect in “old man” mask in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police investigating armed robbery by suspect in “old man” mask at a Turkey Hill store in Oberlin.
On Sunday, August 27 around 11:10 p.m., police were dispatched to an armed robbery at a Turkey Hill.
Dauphin County 911 advised received multiple calls reporting a male dressed in all back, wearing an “old man” mask, and brandishing a handgun robbed the business and fled the scene on foot.
The suspect was described as a person who sounded like a male, possibly in his 20’s or 30’s and stood somewhere between 5’02” and 5’08”.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Timothy Shatto with any information.
40.241479 -76.814694