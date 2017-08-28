× Police investigating armed robbery by suspect in “old man” mask in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police investigating armed robbery by suspect in “old man” mask at a Turkey Hill store in Oberlin.

On Sunday, August 27 around 11:10 p.m., police were dispatched to an armed robbery at a Turkey Hill.

Dauphin County 911 advised received multiple calls reporting a male dressed in all back, wearing an “old man” mask, and brandishing a handgun robbed the business and fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a person who sounded like a male, possibly in his 20’s or 30’s and stood somewhere between 5’02” and 5’08”.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Timothy Shatto with any information.