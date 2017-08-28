Police seek information relating to damaged mailboxes in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating report acts of vandalism involving damaged mailboxes in Penn and Warwick Townships.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says baseball bats or similar blunt instruments are being used to damages the mailboxes.

The most recent acts were reported from residents in the 2200, 2400 and 2600 blocks of Newport Road.

Anyone with information on the person(s) responsible is asked to call the police department or the Lancaster Dispatch Center at 717-664-1180 or 800-957-2677. Anonymous tips can also be submitted here.