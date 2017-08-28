× Robbery suspect arrested after bystander obtains license plate number as he flees scene

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A robbery suspect was arrested Monday after a bystander obtained the license plate number of the vehicle he was driving as he fled the scene.

The suspect entered Wells Fargo Bank on Loucks Road around 9 a.m. The man approached a teller at the window, handed her a bag and directed her to place money into it, the release states.

After the teller complied, the suspect fled the bank and was last seen getting into a maroon colored SUV parked between Wells Fargo and Weis Markets.

The bystander, who took notice of the man running from the bank and then driving in a fast and reckless manner, obtained the license plate number and gave the information to the police.

According to the release, the license plate number led officers of the West Manchester Township Police Department to the 400 block of Linden Avenue where the vehicle used by the suspect was found parked around the corner of the residence.

Officers of both West Manchester Township and York City made contact with the owner of the vehicle and she allowed them to search the residence.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Mark Sutherland Jr., of the 900 block of Linden Avenue, was found in the basement. He was taken into custody and later admitted to police that he committed the bank robbery, the release adds.

Money from the robbery was recovered in the basement of the residence. Police say the owner of the vehicle allowed him to stay in her basement the past few weeks.

Sutherland is charged with robbery of a financial institution.