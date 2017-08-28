Routine check of parolee’s New Oxford home leads to numerous drug charges

NEW OXFORD, Adams County — A routine check of a parolee’s home led to numerous drug charges for a 32-year-old New Oxford man, according to Eastern Adams Regional police.

Justin Michael Mondorff was transported to Adams County Prison after the search, police say.

Eastern Adams police were called to assist investigators from the Adams County Adult Probation Department on August 29 to assist with a check of a home on the first block of Commerce Street in New Oxford, police say. Probation Department personnel summoned police after observing drug paraphernalia in Mondorff’s bedroom.

Police obtained a search warrant, which was executed at 6:22 p.m. A search of the residence produced several containers of marijuana, a large sum of cash, several cell phones, scales, grinders, packaging containers, and suspected drugs that were not immediately identified, police say.