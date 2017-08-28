Sinkhole closes part of Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County -- A large sinkhole that opened on the Cumberland Parkway Saturday night will close the road for several days, according to a post on the Upper Allen Township Facebook page.

Road crews are working to repair the hole, which is estimated to be 30 feet deep and 30 inches wide. The hole also exposed sewer and gas lines about 12 feet down, township officials said.

Passenger cars will be detoured around the construction site, while trucks will be detoured to South Market Street using Gettysburg Pike.

The detours will be in place for two or three days, according to the post.