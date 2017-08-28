× Two Lancaster County women to be arraigned on felony drug dealing charges this week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two Lancaster County woman will be arraigned on felony charges this week after detectives uncovered separate heroin and methamphetamine dealing operations.

Amanda Pajski, 33, of Stevens, and Morgan Mollenkopf, 22, of Ephrata were charged earlier this month.

Pajski is charged with selling heroin and methamphetamine during June and July while under surveillance of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

On August 14, detectives searched her South King Street apartment and found 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of $2,800.

Pajski is facing eight felony charges and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Mollenkopf is facing two felony counts of delivery of methamphetamine in connection to sales made on June 28 and July 6 while also under surveillance of the Drug Task Force.

Mollenkopf will be arraigned Tuesday and is currently in Chester County Prison for drug charges in that county.