WellSpan York Hospital's Trauma Center maintains highest accreditation honors

YORK, Pa. — WellSpan York Hospital’s Trauma Center has been reaccredited as a Level 1 trauma center.

The trauma center earned its accreditation by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation. Level 1 is the highest possible, according to the release.

The release states that “hospitals must provide multidisciplinary treatment and specialized resources for trauma patients, trauma research, a surgical residency program and an annual volume of 600 major trauma patients per year” to attain the accreditation.

So far this year, the trauma center has seen more than 1,500 patients. Last year, it treated about 2,200.

“We are proud to serve as a regional health care resource for southcentral Pennsylvania,” said WellSpan Health senior vice president and Wellspan York Hospital President Keith Noll. “This reaccreditation reinforces our commitment to ensuring advanced life-saving care to our family, friends and neighbors 24/7 in a state-of-the-art facility close to home.”

York Hospital’s trauma center also provides programs on substance abuse prevention and community outreach. One initiative, “Matter of Balance,” is directed toward York County residents 65 years and older which aims to decrease the number of falls across the county.

The trauma center earned its first Level 1 accreditation in 2009.