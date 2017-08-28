× Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band will sign bottles of Z. Alexander Brown Wines at Hummelstown Fine Wine & Good Spirits

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band will sign bottles of Z. Alexander Brown Wines at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Hershey Square Shopping Center.

The store, located in Hummelstown, will host Brown on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1:30 PM.

Numbered wristbands will be made available starting at 10:00 A.M. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Fine Wine & Good Spirits to the first 150 people who purchase a bottle of Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Cabernet Sauvignon North Coast (Code 1182, $18.99) or Z. Alexander Brown Uncaged Proprietary Red Blend North Coast (Code 1183, $18.99) and want to attend the 1:30 P.M. bottle signing.

Each customer must be present to obtain a non-transferable wristband, and only one wristband will be available per person who purchases at least one bottle of those two wines.

Zac will only sign up to two pre-purchased bottles of Z. Alexander Brown Wines for each person with a wristband. No one under 21 years of age may participate in this bottle signing. Attendees are asked to present only Z. Alexander Brown Wines bottles pre-purchased on the morning of the event at the Hummelstown store for signature and may not bring large bags, purses, or backpacks to the event. Photographs taken of event attendees with Zac will be provided to each attendee, so no photographs with personal cameras or mobile devices will be permitted.