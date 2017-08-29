Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith bring their 2017 Christmas Tour to Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Amy Grant and Michael Smith are bringing their 2017 Christmas Tour to Hershey.

The duo will perform at the GIANT Center on Sunday, December 17.

FOX43's Chris Garrett spoke to the pair on FOX43 Morning News.

Tickets for this show start at $32.85, $42.85, $52.85 & $77.85 (processing fees apply), and are available at Giant Center Box Office. They can be charged by phone at 717-534-3911 or 800-745-3000, and online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TicketMaster.com.