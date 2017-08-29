‘Ask Evan’: Is it illegal to drive with a pet on your lap?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from Pamela P. She asks, "I've seen two different people in the last two days driving with a dog on their lap while they were driving. Is it against the law to drive this way? Seems like an accident waiting to happen."

I checked with both PennDOT and a local police chief. PennDOT says there is nothing in the law that specifically says you cannot drive with your pet in your lap. However, it is most definitely not the wisest choice for many reasons. If you are involved in a frontal crash and your air bag goes off, it is recommended that the driver be at least 10 inches away from the steering wheel. If you have you taken up that space with your dog, it will most likely cause serious injury or death to the dog, and in turn more serious injury to the driver because the airbag will not provide the proper protection. You also risk the dog being thrown out the window if you have to jam on the brakes for any reason.

And, if you wear a seat belt, why do you wear it? To save yourself from being tossed around or ejected in the event of a crash? So why wouldn't you want to protect the life of your dog/cat when they are more like family to most people. There are harnesses made for dogs and carriers that are designed to be installed with seat belts.

The police chief I contacted agreed. He says it's situational. If a driver is involved in an accident where the animal could have been distracting to the driver, then yes they could be cited. But it's not, currently, per se illegal to drive with an animal in your lap. House bill 749 is in the transportation committee in Harrisburg that would make it illegal to have any animal in your lap while driving. The legislation has not come up for vote in committee as of yet.

