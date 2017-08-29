Bad habits: Women dressed as nuns attempt bank robbery in Monroe County

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Monroe County — Talk about your bad habits; after failing in their attempt to rob a bank in the Poconos on Monday, two women dressed as nuns are on the run.

The incident happened at a Citizens Bank on Route 611 near Tannersville, shortly after noon.

Police told WNEP-TV that two women dressed as nuns entered the bank and showed tellers a handgun. But the pseudo-nuns left without taking anything.

Police believe one of the tellers may have activated an automatic alarm, scaring the would-be robbers off.

Pocono Township police initially responded to the call, but WNEP is reporting that the FBI has taken over the investigation.

It’s unknown whether the women fled in a vehicle or on foot.