Congressman Barletta formally announces run for U.S. Senate seat

WASHINGTON–Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announced his candidacy Tuesday for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by U.S Sen. Bob Casey Jr.

Barletta said in a campaign video released Tuesday that he is running to be a leader who listens to the people of Pennsylvania and fights for them in Washington.

“I don’t see running for the Senate to represent Pennsylvania as an opportunity. I see it as a responsibility,” Barletta said in the video. “I wasn’t born with a famous last name. I was born into a home in Hazleton where we learned that with hard work, anything is possible.”

Before being elected to Congress in 2010, Barletta served as Mayor of Hazleton. Barletta was a visible supporter of President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign last year.