Couple sentenced for furnishing alcohol that led to deadly crash of Red Lion teens

YORK, Pa. — A Windsor Township couple convicted of furnishing alcohol to minors who died in a fiery crash in 2015 will serve disparate penalties for their respective convictions.

Jodie Tierney, 45, and her husband, Stephen, 45, bought alcohol for a group of teens that were partying at their home on June 15, 2015. Two of the teens, Red Lion football players Stone D. Hill, 17, and Nicholas A. Mankin, 16, later died in a single car crash on Slab Road near Thompson Road in Lower Windsor Township. Hill was driving his 2002 Toyota 4-Runner at a high rate of speed when he lost control on a curve on Slab Road and crashed. Toxicology results revealed that Hill had a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.094%.

Jodie Tierney was found guilty of corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors by a York County jury in July.

Stephen Tierney pleaded guilty just before his trial was to begin.

Judge Cook sentenced Stephen Tierney to 3 years probation, 150 hours of community service, DUI classes, and a $750 fine today after hearing impact statements from the victims’ family members and statements of support from friends.

Jodie Tierney was sentenced to a total of 30 to 72 months in state prison, in addition to fines, costs and community service.

Social media helped investigators in their case against the Tierney’s. On the date of the fatal crash, Stone Hill posted video of him holding a bottle of Bacardi rum and drinking a clear liquid from a shot glass. A photograph from Mankin’s Snapchat account on the day of the crash depicted the teenager and other minors socializing in a kitchen/living room of a home. Interviews with other teens in the photo confirmed that it was taken at the home of Stephen and Jodie Tierney.

The investigators also uncovered repeated instances where Jodie Tierney purchased alcohol for minors. Other evidence included Stephen Tierney posing with minors including his own teen-aged son with alcohol present. Police uncovered overwhelming evidence that the Tierney’s permitted minors to consume alcohol in their home.