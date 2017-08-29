× Denver man charged with fleeing from police after traffic stop

DENVER — A 19-year-old Denver man is charged with attempting to flee from a police officer and other drug and traffic-related offenses after an incident on the 400 block of South 4th Street on July 29.

East Cocalico Township police say Kyle M. Vincent, of the 100 block of South 4th Street, failed to pull over when an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop after observing Vincent’s vehicle traveling 49 mph in a 25 mph zone. Instead, Vincent allegedly pulled his vehicle behind an apartment building and fled on foot. He was located a short time later, police say.

A search of Vincent’s vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia, and it was discovered that Vincent did not have a valid PA driver’s license.

Vincent is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers required to be licensed and a traffic violation.