Drilling associated with Pipeline Project halted after material surfaces, state DEP confirms

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Drilling associated with the construction of the Mariner East 2 Pipeline Project has been halted after a material surfaced, the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has confirmed.

The DEP issued this statement on the matter:

DEP is aware of and investigating an inadvertent return associated with the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline.

Drilling was stopped when the return was identified, and DEP was notified; drilling will not recommence until we receive sufficient information and a plan from Sunoco, pursuant to permit conditions.