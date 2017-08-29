× Ephrata man will serve up to 10 years after pleading guilty to child porn charges

LANCASTER — An Ephrata man will serve up to 10 years in prison for having thousands of child pornography files on his electronic devices, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Craig D. Allen, 52, pleaded guilty Monday in Lancaster County Court to eight felonies regarding an investigation that started last summer.

In exchange for the plea, Allen will serve 2½ to 10 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart.

Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence, which includes orders that Allen abide by sex-offender conditions.

The Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force, under direction of District Attorney Craig Stedman, discovered the lewd images being shared online and traced the source to Allen.

In a September search of Allen’s East Fulton Street apartment, police seized laptop computers and a tablet. Thousands of child-pornography images and several videos were found on the devices.

Ephrata police filed charges.