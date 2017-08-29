× Former Chester County teacher charged with having sex with student

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A former Chester County teacher faces charges after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a male student.

Melissa Bonkoski, who was previously taken into custody for inappropriate contact with the student, is now being arrested for actual sex with the victim, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office press release states.

The investigation into the acts began after Chester County Detectives received a report stating that the student was being harassed via text messages by his former Owen J. Roberts High School science teacher, who also served as a softball coach, the criminal complaint says.

Bonkoski, 38, who used a burner phone to communicate with the student, met with detectives in July and August. According to the affidavit, she told detectives that she picked up the victim from work. The sexual encounters began with kissing in her vehicle but in December 2016, the two had sex at her residence, the affidavit adds.

The student told detectives that he continued to kiss his teacher because he was afraid that he would stop getting rides home, the criminal complaint states. He eventually tried to cut off communication with Bonkoski, which led to discovery of the crime after she continued to call and text him, according to the criminal complaint.

She is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility.

“Rule No. 1 if you are a teacher or a coach: Do not have sex with a student,” District Attorney Tom Hogan said. “Breaking this rule is a one-way ticked to arrest, losing your job, and prison. Not to mention the profound damage to the victim and the school community which you were entrusted to serve.”

Bonkoski resigned in August as a result of the investigation.