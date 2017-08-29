× ‘Giant’ fugitive in fatal Swatara Township heroin overdose case captured in Alabama

HARRISBURG — They finally tracked down “The Giant.”

Matthew “The Giant” Header, 46, a 6-foot, 9-inch suspect wanted by the Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office and Swatara Township police for allegedly providing the heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose in 2016, was captured Tuesday in Heflin County, Alabama, according to police.

Header will be extradited back to Pennsylvania to answer to the charges against him, police say.

Header is accused of providing heroin to a 36-year-old woman who later died of an overdose in July of 2016. An arrest warrant was issued for Header in relation to the case in May.

Police say Header is also wanted for a parole violation and an aggravated assault, according to police.