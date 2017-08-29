× Harrisburg man accused of beating woman and her adult son

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after allegedly beating his girlfriend and her adult son on August 22, police say.

The incident happened at 7:25 p.m. on the 500 block of Clinton Road, according to Susquehanna Township police.

Gary Neil Drake, 59, allegedly was assaulting the woman when her son attempted to intervene. Drake then began to assault him. The female victim sustained a concussion and several contusions, while the male victim suffered a broken nose, a broken finger and a concussion.

Drake was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center and arraigned. He was remanded to Dauphin County Prison on $25,000 bail.