How to help Hurricane Harvey flood victims

YORK, Pa. — Thousands of residents in Texas are displaced without food or water because of Hurricane Harvey. The hurricane first hit Texas late Friday night and heavy rain continues to flood parts of the state.

There are several ways to help the relief efforts by donating financially.

The American Red Cross is one of the many organizations with volunteers on the ground providing shelter, food and medical aid to displaced residents. They are currently operating more than 30 shelters to assist flood victims.

To help with their immediate efforts, visit redcross.org and click the “Donate Now” button. Then, choose the amount you wish to donate. You can also text “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

In addition, you can also donate to the Salvation Army. To do so, visit http://www.helpsalvationarmy.org or text STORM to 51555.