It is milder with a fair amount of clouds mixing with sunshine for Wednesday

SLOWLY BRIGHTENING SKIES, MILDER

We can expect showers to taper late this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are cool in the 60s. Clouds are persistent through the night into the morning hours. Lows drop to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. You could encounter patchy fog during the morning commute. A fair amount of clouds will mix with sunshine for Wednesday. Readings climb to the middle and upper 70s by afternoon. It is milder with more sunshine for Thursday, however, there is a threat for a few showers or thunderstorms late in the day ahead of our next frontal system. It’s a potent front, which is followed by much cooler air to end the week. Despite sunshine, after a cool morning in the lower 50s, highs only warm to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

HARVEY REMNANTS FOR PART OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

We are closely monitoring the track of Tropical Storm Harvey. Models are showing it moving into the Ohio Valley Friday night the on eastward. Clouds will thicken Saturday with highs in the lower 70s. Showers are possible during the day and continue into early morning Sunday. The track is still likely to change or waiver in the next few days, so we’ll fine tune the forecast as needed. Highs Sunday warm to the middle and upper 70s, perhaps warmer depending on cloud cover.



NEXT WEEK

Monday is warm in the lower 80s. Most of the Labor Day holiday is dry for outdoor picnics and fun. Tuesday is warm in the lower 80s too. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible with the next front, which is set to come in towards evening.

