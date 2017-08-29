× Lancaster man arrested after biting officer’s fingers, swallowing unknown substance in plastic baggie

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man was arrested Saturday after biting an officer’s fingers and swallowing an unknown substance in a plastic baggie.

The arresting incident stemmed from an early morning fight that occurred at Waffle House on the 1000 block of Dillerville Road.

Lancaster City Police responded to the restaurant around 3 a.m. — the department was asked to assist Manheim Township Police who received the original dispatched call.

Upon arrival, officers from Lancaster City were told that a person involved in the fight was leaving the scene, the release states. The officers followed the vehicle, which was being operated without headlights turned on, until it stopped near Subway.

An officer then approached the vehicle and told the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Todd Creekmur, to exit after noticing him continuing to reach under his seat, according to the release. Police say Creekmur was attempting to conceal something in his left hand and when asked to open it, the man placed a plastic baggie with an unknown substance into his mouth.

The officer then grabbed the bottom of Creekmur’s mouth so he wouldn’t swallow it. At that point, the suspect bit two of the officer’s fingers on his left hand, the release adds. As Creekmur continued to resist arrest, the officer used a taser. The officer saw that the man had white powder in his mouth and managed to swallow the remaining contents in the bag, the release alleges.

Creekmur spit blood and saliva onto the pant leg of another officer as emergency medical services was requested.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence.

The man was sent to Lancaster County Prison where his bail was set at $50,000.