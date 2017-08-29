× Lancaster woman charged with retail theft at Manheim Township Walmart

LANCASTER — A 38-year-old Lancaster woman is charged with two counts of retail theft after two incidents at a Walmart store on Fruitville pike, according to Manheim Township police.

Bertha L. Boyer allegedly stole items from the store on July 25 and August 1, police say.

In the July 25 incident, she allegedly entered the store, concealed $149.25 worth of merchandise, and left without paying. On August 1, she allegedly concealed $96.13 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave, but this time was stopped by store employees, and the concealed merchandise was recovered. Boyer allegedly fled from employees, and was later identified using store surveillance.

Boyer remains at large, police say. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.

