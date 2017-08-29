Lancaster woman charged with retail theft at Manheim Township Walmart
LANCASTER — A 38-year-old Lancaster woman is charged with two counts of retail theft after two incidents at a Walmart store on Fruitville pike, according to Manheim Township police.
Bertha L. Boyer allegedly stole items from the store on July 25 and August 1, police say.
In the July 25 incident, she allegedly entered the store, concealed $149.25 worth of merchandise, and left without paying. On August 1, she allegedly concealed $96.13 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave, but this time was stopped by store employees, and the concealed merchandise was recovered. Boyer allegedly fled from employees, and was later identified using store surveillance.
Boyer remains at large, police say. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.
In other incidents reported by Manheim Township police:
- On May 13, at 6:06 p.m., Nathan B. Harrington, 22, of Elkton, MD, was charged with retail theft and harassment at a Walmart store on Fruitville Pike after allegedly entering the store, placing a television in a shopping cart, and exiting without paying. When store employees attempted to stop him, he allegedly pushed an employee and fled without the merchandise. The employee suffered an injured hand, police say. Harrington dropped his cell phone as he fled, and was later identified after police obtained a search warrant for his phone, according to police.
- On August 4, Darlene V. Lugo, 35, of Lititz, and William Lazrovitch, 45, of Lancaster, were charged with retail theft at a Giant Food Store on the 1600 block of Lititz Pike. Police say they entered the store at 10:33 p.m., loaded a shopping cart with $258.03 worth of items, and exited the store without paying. They were stopped by store employees, according to police.
- On August 24, Lore R. Mauger, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with DUI and a traffic violation after a one-car crash in an inactive construction zone at 11:15 p.m. on the 1700 block of Fruitville Pike. Police say her blood alcohol content was 0.271 percent.