Little Leaguers celebrate state championship

MANCHESTER – One of the best ways to celebrate a little league state championship is with ice cream. Northeastern Little League’s 9-10 year old state champs held a community meet and greet Monday Night at the Bobcat Creamery in Manchester, York County.

After winning the Pennsylvania title, Northeastern advanced and came close to capturing regionals in Rhode Island.

"It's special because not a lot of people get to say that you won states and that you made it to regionals," explained one of the team's players Brandt Johnson. "It was the first time that a Northeastern team made it that far," added his teammate Drew Barshinger. "It felt good. I felt really proud to represent Northeastern."

The kids, coaches and parents are looking forward to the next few years. If they can re-create some magic, they could have the opportunity to qualify for the Little League World Series in Williamsport.